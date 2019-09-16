Moncler tops Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Italian luxury outerwear brand Moncler has been crowned the “industry leader” in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

This is the first time that the brand has been included in the ranking. Moncler scored the highest for initiatives including its plan to be carbon neutral on its global direct emissions by 2021 and being a signatory of The Fashion Pact to combat the climate crisis launched at the G7 last month.

The DJSI is a measure of 3,500 of the biggest publicly listed company’s economic growth, environmental considerations and social sustainability based on an in-depth survey carried out by sustainable investment specialists RobecoSAM. It celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s chairman and CEO, said: “At Moncler, we have long been committed to creating value for all stakeholders through the continuous integration of sustainability into our business model. A lot has been done to date, but we know that we need to do much more in order to find solutions to the imminent social and environmental challenges facing humankind globally.

“Entering the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices as Industry Leader is an extraordinary result for Moncler and testament to the great commitment of our more than 4,000 people who put their professionalism and best energy into their work every day to contribute to delivering a bright future for generations to come.”