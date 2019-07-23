Monki to launch in Yorkshire

H&M-owned fast fashion brand Monki is to open its first store in south Yorkshire later this year.

Located on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, the new shop covers 3,875 sq ft. It will feature wing walls and a plant carousel as part of its design.

Monki currently operates eight stores across the UK. Since it was founded in 2006, Monki has grown to more than 120 stores across 18 markets, and has an ecommerce site that delivers to 19 European countries.