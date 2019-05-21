Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Moody's downgrades retail sector

21 May 2019By Katie Imms

Full screen3082330 guildfordhighstreet

The European retail industry is set for a “negative” 12-18 months, after Moody’s Investors Service demoted its outlook from stable to negative.

It cites several reasons for the lowered rating, including increasing demand for discounting, rising online sales and declining footfall.

Retail sales are forecast to grow “modestly” over the next year and a half, but Moody’s vice-president – senior credit officer, David Beadle, warned the profitability of many traditional retailers is under pressure.

“We expect overall modest retail sales growth and narrowing sector margins due to the continued shift in demand to discounters and online specialists, which operate with lower margins,” he said.

He also advised bricks-and-mortar retailers to adapt to changing consumer habits and “rationalise” their store portfolios, citing House of Fraser and Debenhams’ administrations as examples of established businesses who have struggled to do so.

Looking ahead, Beadle concluded: “We would consider returning to a stable outlook if we expected retail sales volumes and values to grow steadily and sector margins to stabilise.

“A stable outlook would also require more supportive economic conditions than we currently forecast.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.