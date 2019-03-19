Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Morleys Stores promotes Nigel Blow to CEO

19 March 2019By

Full screenMorleys

Independent department store group Morleys Stores has promoted its non-executive director, Nigel Blow, to chief executive as it restructures its senior management team.

Blow has been with the business as non-executive director since 2016. He was managing director at shirtmaker Turnbull & Asser between 2013 and 2017.

Before that, Blow was buying and merchandise director at Harrods, chairman and CEO at Arnotts and CEO at Brown Thomas.

Meanwhile, Bernard Dreesman will relinquish his role as executive chairman and focus on this role of chairman of the wider group.

After almost five years in his role as managing director, David Hordle will leave Morleys Stores on 22 March.

Dreesman said in a company statement: “David has made a significant contribution to the business, leading the acquisition and store development of Camp Hopson in Newbury, and the delivery of major capital investment projects across the Group, in particular the transformation of Elys in Wimbledon. David was also responsible for establishing Morleys in Bexleyheath, and the closure of Bodgers in Ilford in a manner that showed proper consideration towards the affected employees.

“I would also like to recognise David’s focus on modernising the people agenda, and overall culture of the business. On behalf of us all, I would like to thank him for his contribution and to wish him well for the future.

”I would like to thank you all in anticipation for your full support and assistance as Nigel settles into his new role.”

The group has eight stores, including branches in Brixton, Newbury and Wimbledon.

