The menswear retailer’s revenues grew 1.4% to £65.4m in the first half of 2019, buoyed by increased store sales – up 0.6% year on year – and online growth of 20%.

But losses before tax grew to £2.7m in the 26 weeks to 27 July, up from a loss of £1.7m in the first half of 2018. Moss Bros said the new IFRS 16 property reporting standards meant profits took a £1.1m hit.

Despite an increase in sales, one credit insurance provider is due to cut its cover on the retailer from 9 October, Drapers understands.

“We are having our [credit insurance] completely cut by [provider] Euler Hermes,” one Moss Bros supplier told Drapers. “They said that due to the losses in [Moss Bros’s] accounts, they can no longer provide cover on any goods being shipped to them.

“It puts suppliers in a difficult situation and it’s happening quite a bit. It makes it difficult for suppliers unless they want to take the risk [of providing goods without cover]. I don’t know many that would take that risk in what is already a difficult climate,” he added.

Euler Hermes declined to comment.

Moss Bros CEO, Brian Brick, told Drapers he is not concerned by the cut: “We trade with certain suppliers all of whom are very happy to trade with us and trust us. We have enough credit insurance out there and have a very strong balance sheet. Do we lose sleep over it? No. We are in control of our destiny.” The company had “a positive cash balance of £18.2m” at the end of the period.

Brick added that despite a difficult tailoring market, Moss Bros has an opportunity to grow its more casual offering: “The challenge that the tailoring business is facing is that there are fewer people wearing suits for business. We’ve got a good opportunity because we’re not just purely in that work market and that’s how we’ve been positioning to move away.”

Hire sales, which represented only 10.7% of total sales in the half, fell by 14.7%. However, Moss Bros plans to drive growth in this category with the introduction of seven of its bestselling retail styles into its hire offer next year.

Brick said: “Our research shows customers do want to hire but not the product we have in our range. We didn’t get it right this year in the respect that we haven’t invested in new product but by changing the mix of product we see a big opportunity in hire.”

Looking forward to the full year Brick was positive: “The market is quite unsettling but we’re very pleased that we’re back in like-for-like growth on the high street. We finished the first half of the year with £18m of cash on the balance sheet and no debt, and we are investing in the business, and implementing our strategy.”