Mother’s Day boosts fashion sales at John Lewis

Mother’s Day helped to drive a 3.9% year-on-year uplift in fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners for the week ended 30 March.

Total sales at the department store chain were down 13.7% during the week, as sales of electrical goods, technology and homewares slumped.

John Lewis blamed the later date of Easter this year, and said it undertook ”significant promotional activity” in the same week last year.

Within fashion, sales of women’s accessories were up 18.2%; jewellery up 38%; and beauty, wellbeing and leisure up 13.6%.

Johnathan Marsh, home buying director at John Lewis, said: “Total sales for the week were down 13.7%, as we annualised strong sales due to the earlier fall of Good Friday and Easter Saturday, colder weather driving footfall into our shops and significant promotional activity in the same week last year.

“However, this week ended a record fortnight for Mother’s Day gifts, which were up 10% on the same two weeks last year.”

Last week, John Lewis reported a 1.3% year-on-year dip in fashion sales, also blaming the later date of Easter.