MPs fail to find majority on Brexit alternatives

MPs have failed to support any alternative to Theresa May’s rejected Brexit deal in a series of indicative votes last night.

Of the three options posed – a common market, a customs union and a second referendum – MPs were unable to find a clear majority.

The prime minister’s cabinet will meet this morning to consider yesterday evening’s votes.

Britain is due to leave the EU in 10 days unless the government can secure a fresh delay from Brussels.

Commenting on the second set of indicative votes, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Helen Dickinson, said: “Parliamentarians are playing a reckless game of chicken which will end in disaster unless enough MPs can be persuaded to back a clear outcome which avoids a chaotic no deal Brexit.

“Unless the majority of MPs rally behind a plan of action that avoids ‘no deal’, it will be ordinary families who suffer higher prices and less choice on the shelves.”