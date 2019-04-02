MPs fail to find majority on Brexit alternatives

MPs have failed to support any alternative to Theresa May’s rejected Brexit deal in a series of indicative votes last night.
Of the three options posed – a common market, a customs union and a second referendum – MPs were unable to find a clear majority.
The prime minister’s cabinet will meet this morning to consider yesterday evening’s votes.
Britain is due to leave the EU in 10 days unless the government can secure a fresh delay from Brussels.
Commenting on the second set of indicative votes, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Helen Dickinson, said: “Parliamentarians are playing a reckless game of chicken which will end in disaster unless enough MPs can be persuaded to back a clear outcome which avoids a chaotic no deal Brexit.
“Unless the majority of MPs rally behind a plan of action that avoids ‘no deal’, it will be ordinary families who suffer higher prices and less choice on the shelves.”
