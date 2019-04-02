Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

MPs fail to find majority on Brexit alternatives

2 April 2019By

Full screenbrexit

MPs have failed to support any alternative to Theresa May’s rejected Brexit deal in a series of indicative votes last night.

Of the three options posed – a common market, a customs union and a second referendum – MPs were unable to find a clear majority.

The prime minister’s cabinet will meet this morning to consider yesterday evening’s votes.

Britain is due to leave the EU in 10 days unless the government can secure a fresh delay from Brussels.

How retailers and brands plan to beat Brexit

Read the Brexit strategies of Next, Pentland Brands, Joules, Charles Clinkard, Machine-A, Douglas & Grahame, English Fine Cottons, Frugi, Pretty Lavish and more

Commenting on the second set of indicative votes, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Helen Dickinson, said: “Parliamentarians are playing a reckless game of chicken which will end in disaster unless enough MPs can be persuaded to back a clear outcome which avoids a chaotic no deal Brexit.

“Unless the majority of MPs rally behind a plan of action that avoids ‘no deal’, it will be ordinary families who suffer higher prices and less choice on the shelves.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.