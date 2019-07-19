Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

MPs launch sustainable fashion group

19 July 2019By

MPs have formed the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Sustainable Clothing and Textiles.

Headed by newly elected chair Anne Main MP, the group launched with an introductory meeting this week that was attended by retailers, and industry and recycling bodies.

Last month the government rejected all recommendations made by the environmental audit committee’s reportFixing Fashion: Clothing Consumption and Sustainability’ last month.

Over the coming months, the APPG will analyse evidence from the industry and make recommendations to the government for action in the clothing and textiles sector. 

