MPs quiz Boohoo on union recognition

The chair of the environmental audit committee (EAC) has written to Boohoo to demand answers from the company as to why it has not yet recognised trade unions.

In June, trade union Usdaw said it wanted to meet with Boohoo to ensure staff at its warehouse in Burnley, Lancashire, “are [being] treated with dignity and respect”.

However, Boohoo said in a letter on 4 July: “We would recognise a union if our workers would like us to recognise a union. Our position is unchanged. Engagement to date has not indicated that our employees want us to recognise a trade union.”

In response, EAC chair Mary Creagh has written to Boohoo to ask what steps the company has taken to engage with Usdaw.

Creagh said: “We want to know what steps Boohoo has taken to engage with Usdaw in establishing formal trade union recognition for workers in its supply chain here in the UK and overseas. Boohoo’s Carol Kane told us in evidence that the company was prepared to recognise trade unions, so why hasn’t that happened? In our fixing fashion report, we flagged our on-going concerns about labour exploitation in the UK’s garment industry. We will continue to monitor developments.”

A Boohoo spokeswoman responded: “Following our appearance at the select committee hearing last year we have been in ongoing discussions with the Environmental Audit Committee. We are committed to being part of the conversation on the sustainability of fashion and continue to welcome engagement with the committee.”