Mr Porter MD exits

16 September 2019By

Full screenToby bateman

Toby Bateman has stepped down as the managing director of luxury etailer Mr Porter.

Parent company Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) would not give the reason for the departure, but thanked Bateman for his “long-term commitment” and “many notable successes” during his nine-year career.

Bateman joined Mr Porter in 2010 as buying director, before being promoted to managing director in 2015.

It comes after the group made five senior appointments last week, including Nicola Brandolese as the new managing director of sister site Net-a-Porter.

