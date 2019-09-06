M&S appoints head of loyalty to drive digital

Marks & Spencer has hired Tesco’s former Clubcard loyalty scheme boss in a bid to become a “digital-first retailer”.

Danielle Papagapiou has been appointed to the newly created role of head of loyalty. She previously spent 15 years at Tesco and led Clubcard from February 2015 to November 2016.

Her most recent role was customer director at Vision Express, from February 2018 to May 2019.

Papagapiou will report directly to M&S chief digital and data director Jeremy Pee.

Pee said: “These changes will enable our digital and data function to become a centre of excellence, help our business grow and unlock the power of data, so we make better customer decisions and deliver a seamless experience for our customers. This is at the heart of our strategy to become a ‘digital first’ retailer and is critical if we are going to win in the retail market today and in the future.”