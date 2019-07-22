M&S appoints human resources director

Marks & Spencer has appointed food chain McDonald’s chief people officer Harriet Hounsell as its human resources director, in a bid to overhaul the company’s culture.
Hounsell will join the business in October. She will replace former HR director David Guise, whose depature emerged in May after less than three years at the company.
It comes less than a fortnight after M&S ousted its managing director of clothing and home Jill McDonald – the fourth fashion boss to exit in a decade.
In its latest results for the year to 30 March, UK clothing and home revenues fell by 3.6% overall, and by 1.6% on a like-for-like basis.
A M&S spokeswoman said: We look forward to welcoming her in October.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.