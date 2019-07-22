M&S appoints human resources director

Marks & Spencer has appointed food chain McDonald’s chief people officer Harriet Hounsell as its human resources director, in a bid to overhaul the company’s culture.

Hounsell will join the business in October. She will replace former HR director David Guise, whose depature emerged in May after less than three years at the company.

It comes less than a fortnight after M&S ousted its managing director of clothing and home Jill McDonald – the fourth fashion boss to exit in a decade.

In its latest results for the year to 30 March, UK clothing and home revenues fell by 3.6% overall, and by 1.6% on a like-for-like basis.

A M&S spokeswoman said: We look forward to welcoming her in October.