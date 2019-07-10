M&S chief hints at further store closures

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe has said its outlined 100 store closures are “not finite”.
Rowe told the retailer’s AGM this week that M&S’s portfolio of “legacy stores was holding it back” and that it is now “paying the price for not shutting stores 10 or 20 years ago”.
By closing its “old-fashioned” stores, he expected M&S to meet its £350m savings targets.
Nevertheless, he said M&S saw “opportunities for new clothing and stores across the country”.
M&S reported a 9.9% drop in profit before tax and adjusting items for the year to 30 March 2019.
