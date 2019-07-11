M&S clothing boss Jill McDonald exits

Marks & Spencer’s managing director of clothing and home, Jill McDonald, is leaving the retailer.

M&S CEO Steve Rowe will be taking over responsibility for the clothing and home business ”in the near term”.

McDonald joined M&S in October 2017 from Halfords Group where she was CEO.

Rowe commented: “Jill was brought in to establish a strong platform for the transformation of the clothing and home business. She has achieved that. She leaves with my thanks and good wishes for the future.

“She has recruited a talented team, improved the quality and style of product, and set a clear direction for the business to attract a younger family age customer.

”The business now needs to move on at pace to address longstanding issues in our clothing and home supply chain around availability and flow of product. Given the importance of this task to M&S I will be overseeing this programme directly.”

M&S reported a 9.9% drop in profit before tax and adjusting items for the year to 30 March 2019. Group revenues also fell – down 3% to £10.4bn for the year.

UK clothing and home revenues fell by 3.6% overall and 1.6% on a like-for-like basis. Online clothing and home revenue grew by 9.8%. In total 22% of clothing and home UK revenue now comes from online, up from 19% last year.