M&S clothing turnaround 18 months behind schedule

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe has told analysts that the turnaround of its ailing clothing division is a year and a half behind schedule.
At yesterday’s investor update, Rowe confessed the revamp had been delayed by 18 months. In July, clothing boss Jill Macdonald was ousted after buying mistakes led to a shortage of its popular new range of denim, worn by TV presenter Holly Willoughby.
Rowe also revealed M&S’s plans to offer a “buy now, pay later” option. Although a provider is yet to be agreed, the retailer hopes that offering customers the option to pay in instalments will boost trade.
M&S was officially relegated from the FTSE 100 last month. The relegation is the first time that M&S has lost its FTSE position since the index’s creation in 1984.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.