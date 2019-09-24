Leeuwenburgh joins from Nike, where she has worked for 27 years. She joined the sports brand in 1991 as a lead engineer and has held several senior operations and product creation roles. She has been global technical development senior director at Nike since August 2016.

Jill Stanton, director of womenswear and kidswear at M&S, said: “As part of our clothing and home transformation, we’re changing how we plan, buy, move and sell product. We’re excited to be recruiting new talent at pace – helping us to build the right team to drive forward our plans to re-establish our authority in contemporary, wearable style and wardrobe essentials.

“Great product development and relevant innovation for our customers is key to this, so I’m delighted that Monique Leeuwenburgh will be joining us next week from Nike. Monique brings years of technical expertise from a world leader in innovation and has an impressive skillset, including a real flair for sustainable innovation, which is so important to M&S and our customers. Having worked across international markets, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and a fast-paced, commercial mindset to the team and will be a great addition to my leadership team.”

The appointment is part of an ongoing restructuring at M&S. Former Topshop fashion director Maddy Evans will join the womenswear team as head of buying later this year and Burton’s head of design, Karen Hall, has replaced James Doidge as head of menswear design.

It was announced over the weekend that group chief financial officer Humphrey Singer will be leaving the business. Meanwhile, Drapers revealed yesterday that director of supply chain and logistics for clothing and home, Gordon Mowat, is also exiting the retailer.

Managing director of clothing and home Jill McDonald exited in July, following the departure of head of buying for womenswear, Paula Bonham Carter, in April.