Exclusive: M&S poaches Burton design chief

4 September 2019By

Marks & Spencer has appointed Burton’s head of design, Karen Hall, as its new head of menswear design. 

Hall will replace James Doidge, who has left M&S after three and a half years. He joined in February 2016 from Calvin Klein, where he was design director for the men’s collection. Hall joined Burton in June 2016, and was previously at Ben Sherman for six years, latterly as head of design. 

M&S appointed former managing director of Burton, Wes Taylor, as its new menswear director in March last year

Doidge’s departure follows the exit of clothing and home boss Jill McDonald in July. CEO Steve Rowe has taken over responsibility for this division “in the near term”. 

A spokeswoman for M&S said: “As part of our clothing and home business transformation, we’re committed to recruiting new talent to help us to re-establish authority in year-round wardrobe essentials by improving fit and style.

”Our designers are critical to this and Karen will bring years of design expertise, as well as a new energy, to our menswear team. We’d like to thank James for his service, and we wish him all the best with his next role.”

First look: the verdict on M&S's autumn 19 offer

What next for 'poisoned chalice' M&S fashion?

You might also like...

