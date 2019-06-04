M&S sustainability director resigns

Marks & Spencer’s sustainability director Mike Barry will step down on 30 June after 19 years at the business.

Barry is also co-chairman of the retailers’ sustainability steering group, and leads its Plan A strategy – a commitment to 100% sustainable cotton, which launched 10 years ago.

Prior to his role as director, he was the company’s head of sustainable business between May 2005 and September 2013.

The current head of sustainable business at M&S, Carmel McQuaid, will take over his role.

Barry said: ”We have not got every part of the journey right but we’ve all achieved a lot together, learned loads and shared with so many other good stakeholders the challenges and possibilities of sustainable change.”