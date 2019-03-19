Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mulberry finance director resigns

19 March 2019By

Full screenMulberry bags regent st store

British accessories brand Mulberry has announced that its group finance director, Neil Ritchie, will resign after three years at the business. 

Ritchie will remain in his current role until 30 June, following the completion of the year-end audit process. 

The board is now seeking a successor. 

Chairman Godfrey David said: “The board would like to express its thanks to Neil for his valuable contribution to the group over the past three years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Ritchie commented: “I would like to thank the board and my colleagues for their support over the past three years. It has been a privilege to have contributed to Mulberry’s development and the creation of its platform for International expansion.”

 

