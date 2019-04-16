Mulberry partners with Farfetch

Mulberry has partnered with global etailer Farfetch to “strengthen” its international presence.

From 18 April a selection of British designer Mulberry’s handbags and lifestyle products will be available on Farfetch.com, including small leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and sunglasses.

The global concession deal aims to support Mulberry’s international omni-channel strategy, with its goods now sold to Farfetch customers in over 190 countries.