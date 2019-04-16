Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mulberry partners with Farfetch

16 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenMulberry

Mulberry has partnered with global etailer Farfetch to “strengthen” its international presence.

From 18 April a selection of British designer Mulberry’s handbags and lifestyle products will be available on Farfetch.com, including small leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and sunglasses.

The global concession deal aims to support Mulberry’s international omni-channel strategy, with its goods now sold to Farfetch customers in over 190 countries.

 

