My 1st Years receives Queen’s Award

23 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenMy 1st Years_robe

Kidswear brand My 1st Years has been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the innovation category for its personalisation offering.

The company’s range of products includes clothing, toys and home accessories, which can be personalised and delivered the next day.

It comes after Prince George wore a personalised blue gingham robe by the brand to meet US president Barack Obama in 2016. It went on to sell out in seven minutes.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise recognises businesses’ outstanding achievement across four categories: innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

