Naf Naf bought by supplier

French Connection-owned French fashion brand Naf Naf has reportedly been bought by Turkish supplier SY International, which it has worked with for over 30 years.

The group, which has production sites in Tunisia and Turkey, plans to keep 944 of the brand’s 1,170 employees, and 200 of its 235 stores open.

It has worked with Naf Naf since 1986.

Selcuk Yilmaz, president of SY Corporate France has said: “We have been working together for over 30 years, and making an offer to buy [Naf Naf], a chain much loved by its customers, was the obvious thing to do. The merger of Naf Naf and SY Corporate France creates a fully integrated group combining speed, style and fashion.”

