Nautica signs Indian partner

Indian ecommerce marketplace Flipkart Group has signed a deal with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for the licensing and distribution of lifestyle brand Nautica in India.

Flipkart will manage Nautica’s online and offline business through its franchise partners.

Founded in 1983, Nautica has over 300 stores globally and 1,200 concessions worldwide. ABG acquired Nautica in May 2018 to grow its international footprint by expanding into new markets. The brand launched in China earlier this year.

Rishi Vasudev, senior vice-president and group head of fashion at Flipkart Group, said: “Our goal is to bring the best of fashion to our consumers and the launch of Nautica under the Flipkart Group label is a direct reflection of this effort. The brand’s success on a global scale is admirable, and we are very excited to lead this new growth phase for Nautica in India. We aim to grow Nautica’s business in India and offer consumers the best shopping experience by integrating our technology expertise across various consumer touchpoints.”

Flipkart launched in 2007 and has a customer base of more than 160 million, offering 80 million products across 80 categories.