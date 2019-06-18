Net-a-Porter launches ethical product filter

Net Sustain identifies sustainable brands from across the luxury fashion etailer. The category includes 26 brands and 500 products - each meeting one or more of Net-a-Porter’s five sustainable attributes.

These include a considered approach to reducing waste in the supply chain, aligning with internationally recognized best practices in the fashion industry, and the consideration of human, animal and environmental welfare. There is also a heavy focus placed on locally made and artisan products.

Products and brands are badged making them easily identifiable for customers. Key brands include exclusive capsule collections from Stella McCartney and Kiwi brand Maggie Marilyn and seasonal styles from Chopard and Veja.

Global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, said: ”Our aim is to give a voice to the brands that are truly making positive changes by providing them with a platform to highlight their best practice. Our sustainable edit provides our customers with the knowledge they need, understanding that they can trust that these brands have been carefully reviewed and meet our criteria for inclusion.”

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group has a commitment to sourcing 100% renewable power by 2020.