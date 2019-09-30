Net-a-Porter launches on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Net-a-Porter is to launch a flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, the premium platform owned by Chinese etailer Alibaba Group.

The launch is part of the strategic global partnership that Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) signed with Alibaba Group in October.

The flagship will initially offer more than 130 luxury, designer brands sold by Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, under one storefront. Brands will include Brunello Cucinelli, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Tom Ford and Jimmy Choo. In the coming months, this will be expanded to include exclusive capsule collections.

Federico Marchetti, chairman and chief executive of YNAP, said the partnership was a “game-changer” that is “redefining the way Chinese customers shop for luxury”: ”Chinese shoppers can explore a unique selection of the world’s most desirable brands carefully curated just for them, enhanced by an unmatched personalised experience and exclusive products that cannot be found elsewhere.”