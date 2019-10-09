New CEO at Stella McCartney

Luxury fashion brand Stella McCartney has appointed Moschino’s Gabriele Maggio as CEO as it embarks on its new partnership with minority owner LVMH.

Maggio left Moschino, where he was most recently general manager, last month. He previously held senior executive and board-level positions at Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

He replaces former president and CEO Frederik Lukoff, who left Stella McCartney in June after a decade. Maggio will start on 21 October and be based at the Stella McCartney headquarters in London, WWD reports.

French luxury fashion house LVMH bought a minority stake in the British brand in July. Founder Stella McCartney will maintain majority ownership, as well as her position as creative director and brand ambassador.

She will also become a special advisor to LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and the executive committee members on sustainability.

LVMH said the deal will further develop Stella McCartney and its worldwide business and strategy. Sustainability and ethical luxury fashion will remain at the heart of the brand.