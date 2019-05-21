French returns from New York, where he had been group financial controller at Tom Ford since 2011.

Holland Cooper was founded by entrepreneur and designer Jade Holland Cooper in 2008.

It specialises in contemporary womenswear made with Scottish tweeds and wools, and each product is designed, cut and made in England.

In 2018 the brand opened its first 2,000 sq ft flagship store in Westfield, White City. It also has stores in Edinburgh, Bicester Village and Kildare Village, Ireland.