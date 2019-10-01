Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

New footwear etailer sets up shop

1 October 2019By

Loake wensum

A new footwear etailer, called Quarter & Last, has launched online specialising in luxury men’s shoes.

It stocks brands including Barker Shoes, Joseph Cheaney & Sons, Tricker’s England and Loake, as well as Australian shoemaker Jeffery-West.

Products range from brogues to moccasins to Chelsea boots, with retail prices starting at £140 for a pair of Oxford brogues and going up to £460 for a Chelsea boot.

