New footwear etailer sets up shop

A new footwear etailer, called Quarter & Last, has launched online specialising in luxury men’s shoes.
It stocks brands including Barker Shoes, Joseph Cheaney & Sons, Tricker’s England and Loake, as well as Australian shoemaker Jeffery-West.
Products range from brogues to moccasins to Chelsea boots, with retail prices starting at £140 for a pair of Oxford brogues and going up to £460 for a Chelsea boot.
