New Icebreaker vice-president

7 August 2019By

Activewear brand Icebreaker, part of the VF Corporation, has promoted Jan Van Mossevelde to vice-president and general manager of its EMEA (Europe, MIddle East and Africa) business.

The current VF vice-president of strategy EMEA will assume the role his new autumn, after four years at the company.

Van Mossevelde takes over from general manager Peter Ottervanger and will report to brand president Greg Smith.

VF group president EMEA, Martino Scabbia Guerrini, praised Van Mossevelde’s “strong business acumen, strategic approach and marketing vision”.

