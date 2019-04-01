Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

New Intu Properties CEO in the running

1 April 2019By

Tony Buffin, the former chief operating officer of builders’ merchant Travis Perkins, is the “preferred candidate” to succeed David Fischel, incumbent chief executive at Intu Properties, the Sunday Times has reported.

Fischel has been at the helm of Intu since 2001, and with the company in various roles since 1985.

In July 2018 he announced his intention to leave, but said he would remain in the post and on the board until a successor was found.

Buffin was appointed as COO in 2017, and left Travis Perkins this February.

Before that, he was chief financial officer of Australian grocery retailer Coles Group.

Intu Properties owns shopping centres across the UK, including Manchester’s Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside in Essex and Intu Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent.

Intu Properties has declined to comment. 

