New kidswear platform launches

Founded in 2018 as a subscription-box service for newborns to five-year-olds the business has now launched a platform for kidswear brands.

The service has launched with 22 brands including Little London Bloomers, French cashmere brand Oscar et Valentine, and Italian swimwear specialist Plumebleu.

Shoppers can browse multiple designers at once through the KidPix website, which takes 25% commission from all sales. Products are then shipped directly by the brand.

Co-founder Katya Pogudina told Drapers that the expansion “naturally emerged” following customer demand for a wider offering: “I would love to say that we’re great innovators and that the platform was my life-long dream, but the opportunity presented itself and we took it.

“Our customers kept saying: ‘I love the brands, I have older kids – what more do you have?’ which inspired us to launch the platform.”

Pogudina regularly attends trade shows across the UK and Europe hunting for a mix of emerging and well-established brands to add to KidPix’s portfolio.

She said: “We’re always looking for new labels to work with, but 100% want to support our existing members and stick to the company ethos.

“We pride ourselves on having a more selective offering, in terms of the brands we sell and the choice of products, and like working with people doing something a bit different.”

The online platform is Pogudina’s sole priority at present. She said that she would love to expand into footwear but needs to ensure that KidPix can “walk before it runs”.