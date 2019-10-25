New Look appoints merchandising boss

New Look has appointed former Jack Wills merchandising director, David Wertheim, as its new merchandising and supply chain boss.

Wertheim joined New Look on 15 October as essential merchandising and supply chain director, reporting directly to COO Nigel Oddy.

In the role, he will oversee all of New Look’s central merchandising and the businesses supply chain.

Wertheim was previously merchandising director at Jack Wills from August 2017. Prior to this he worked in a variety of roles at Tesco starting as merchandising director for UK clothing and then as merchandising director for general merchandise in the UK.

He later became group operations director for general merchandise in the UK and was group operations director for general merchandise in the UK and central Europe before making the jump to Jack Wills.

Wertheim had previously worked as head of merchandising for womenswear at Sainsbury’s and spent nearly 20 years working in various positions within clothing for Marks & Spencer, including roles as head of merchandising in menswear, kidswear and women’s footwear.

The appointment comes at a transformative time for New Look. The retailer implemented a comprehensive restructuring on 3 May and long-term debt was reduced from £1.3bn to £350m. New Look also secured an additional £150m of new long-term capital.

Like-for-like sales in stores and on its own website in the UK and Ireland slipped 10% year on year in the 13 weeks to 29 June. However, current trading for the eight weeks to 24 August was more positive: like-for-like sales rose 2.2% on 2018.