New Look founder exits in board shake-up

New Look has announced that its founder and non-executive director, Tom Singh, is to retire at the end of June.

Following completion of the company’s restructuring on 3 May and the appointment of Nigel Oddy as chief operating officer in April, the board of New Look Retail Holdings, which is the new ultimate parent of the group, has made several new appointments.

Angela Luger, Colin Henry and Robin Terrell have been appointed as non-executive directors with effect from today. Richard Cotter became non-executive director on 3 May.

The newly appointed non-executive directors will join executive chairman Alistair McGeorge, Richard Collyer, John Gnodde and Paul Gilbert on the board.

Luger was chief executive officer of N Brown Group from 2013 to 2018, and is on the board of Portmeirion, ScS and the Hiring Hub.

Henry was previously chief executive officer of Jaeger, and is a senior adviser to McKinsey & Co in its global clothing, fashion and luxury division.

Terrell is chair of Wetsuit Outlet and holds non-executive directorships at Karen Millen, William Hill, Amara Living and Ahlens. Between 2013 and 2016, he held a number of positions at Tesco, including chief customer officer and interim UK managing director.

Cotter was previously chairman of Jack Wolfskin, and currently chairs private companies including American Golf, Grace Cole, Jollyes and Outdoor Holdings.

He was chief executive officer of Snow & Rock Group from 2013 until its sale to PAI Partners in 2015. He was previously with Pentland Group serving as brand president and global chief executive officer of Berghaus.

McGeorge said: “Angela, Colin, Robin and Richard bring a wealth of retail experience and expertise that New Look will benefit from as we continue our turnaround and rebuild our position in the UK womenswear market following the successful completion of our financial restructuring.”

Singh commented on the resignation: “I’m incredibly proud of all that we have achieved at New Look over the past 50 years. There have been many challenges, but I have been fortunate to work with inspiring and dedicated teams.

“Thanks to their hard work, and New Look’s loyal customers, the brand has remained a leader in the highly competitive womenswear market. With the financial restructuring now complete, I look forward to seeing the company develop successfully.”