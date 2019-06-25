New Look has appointed Karen Millen’s Louise English as interim chief customer officer, Drapers can reveal.

English has been interim marketing director at Karen Millen since July 2018. Previously she has held marketing and customer experience roles at Marks & Spencer, Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Carphone.

The news follows New Look’s return to operating profit. The retailer announced underlying operating profits of £33.2m for the year to 30 March 2019, reversing a loss of £35.7m the previous year.

In her new role, English will continue to cement the work done to improve New Look’s omnichannel offering as part of the retailer’s turnaround plan.

New Look successfully completed its financial restructuring in May, slashing its long-term debt by 80% from £1.4bn to £350m and repaying its £80m bridge facility.