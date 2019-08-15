New Look launches vegan range

High street chain New Look has become the first fashion retailer to register products The Vegan Society.

New Look has launched around 500 footwear and accessory pieces that are entirely free from animal-derived components. None of its PU fake leather, or metal hardware have undergone processes that use animal products.

The collection includes footwear and accessories, and is available online now and in store from September. New Look has also created a designated vegan page on its website to make shopping ethically “a breeze” it said.

The company website states: “Veganism has leapt from our diets into our wardrobes. For the first time ever, [New Look] has designed a host of vegan shoes and bags that are free from animal products.”