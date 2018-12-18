New openings at The O2's Icon Outlet

Leather accessories label Osprey London is the latest to join the line-up at The O2’s Icon Outlet in London in time for Christmas.

The 210,000 sq ft outlet centre opened on 18 October with 33 brands.

Since then it has added 12 new names including Asics, Radley London, Remus Uomo, Moss Bros., Miss Sixty, Karen Millen, Scotch & Soda, Tommy Hilfiger and Fat Face.

Osprey London opened on 13 December and footwear brand French Sole will open early in the New Year.

Speaking to Drapers before the centre opened, leasing director for Icon Outlet, Marion Dillion stressed the importance of fashion to the development.

“Fashion is fundamental, it’s the cornerstone of the whole offer and it’s a big shift from everything that The O2 is at the moment.”

More retailers will open on the lower level of the centre in March, as part of its second phase of development.