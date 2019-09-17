New retail lead for Coal Drops Yard

Property developer Argent has appointed James Raynver as its new retail lead for King’s Cross.

Rayner joins from retail and leisure property managers Capital & Regional, where he was leasing executive. His earlier roles include retail asset manager for Broadgate, London, with British Land and acquisition surveyor at Marks & Spencer.

The King’s Cross neighbourhood is the developer’s flagship project encompassing 500,000 sq ft of retail space including the Coal Drops Yard development, which has attracted stores including Cos, Fred Perry and Diesel.

Diesel’s new concept store at the shopping destination opened last month.

Earlier this year, Drapers revealed that Coal Drops Yard was struggling to attract shoppers.