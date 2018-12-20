New showroom project to launch at CIFF

CIFF will launch a showroom project called Village at its autumn 19 edition in January.

The project brings together brands such as Swedish menswear label Oscar Jacobson, Gant, Timberland and womenswear etailer NA-KD to promote innovation and collaboration.

Director of CIFF, Kristian Andersen, said: “We look forward to bringing more life and atmosphere to the new segment, which will be a carefully curated blend of menswear, womenswear and shoe brands. In Village, we not only create connections between people, but synergies between fashion, sport, art and urban development.”

Village, located in the newly renovated B5 section of showrooms, will also expand to involve other creative entities such as photo studios and agencies in the near future.

The official opening takes place on 30 January. CIFF takes place on 30 January-1 February 2019 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen.