Newcastle fashion rental service snaps up rival

Newcastle-based online fashion rental service Hirestreet has bought one of its rivals, Hire That Look, for an undisclosed sum.

Both brands will be consolidated under the Hirestreet brand name. Hirestreet founder and CEO, Isabella West, said the purchase comes as it sees to further strengthen its own online technical capabilities.

“I’ve long admired the way Hire That Look operated, so this is a tactical play to improve Hirestreet’s digital offering,” she explained. “We’re rapidly expanding, and we see the acquisition as a positive step in achieving our ambitions of being the UK’s number-one high street rental service.

“As more and more new players try to enter the market, our aim is to scale quickly, so consolidating the very best of Hirestreet and Hire That Look made perfect business sense.”

Hirestreet has secured around £500,000 in funding and investment since May last year.

The company rents one-off high street outfits for special occasions at lower prices, aiming to provide a more sustainable alternative to fast fashion.