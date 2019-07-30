Next most searched brand in the UK

High street chain Next was searched 82 million times on Google from May 2018 - April 19, making it the most searched brand in the UK.

According to research by data agency Pi Datametrics, John Lewis followed in second place, with 60.4m searches, and Asos came in third, with 58m searches.

Of the 972 fashion brands analysed, New Look took the biggest hit as searches fell 33% from 66.3m in 2015/16 to 44.5m in 2018/19, however is still came in at fifth position overall.

With a 1007% increase, fast fashion brand Oh Polly was the fastest growing brand with searches rising from 335,810 in 2015/16 to 3.72m in 2018/19.

Searches for young fashion brand Nasty Gal were up 598%, making it the second-fastest growing brand, followed by sportswear brand Champion, where searches rose 581%.

The research also revealed that fast fashion was “by far” the most searched category in the UK from February ’15 - April ’19. Searches for department stores followed, with particular interest in John Lewis and Debenhams, followed by Amazon which came in third place.