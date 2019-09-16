Next poised to reveal further growth

Next is expected to reveal this week that growth in its online sales continues to offset a decline in bricks-and-mortar stores.

The retail bellwether is expected to announce a 4% increase in full-price sales in its half-year results on Thursday. The rise will be underpinned by a 12% growth in online sales for the six months to 27 July, reports The Times.

However, in-store non-discounted sales will have dropped 4% over the period.

Next upped its profit forecast in May after full-price sales were better than expected for the 13 weeks to 27 July.