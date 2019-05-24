Nike and Adidas are the latest retailers to open new stores at London’s O2’s Icon Outlet.

Set to launch in July, they will each sell a selection of footwear, sportswear and activewear.

Icon leasing director Marion Dillon told Drapers that the announcement will “satisfy the fashion-forward demand of the Icon’s consumers”.

She added: “The signing of Nike and Adidas add more appeal to the outlet.”

Fashion sample sale retailer Showcase will also open its doors at the Icon this summer, where it will hold members-only events throughout the year.

Talking to Drapers exclusively, Dillion confirmed that 81% of the Icon’s retail space is now open, being fitted out or under offer. It opened in October 2018.