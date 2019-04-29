Nike HQ to relocate to King's Cross

Nike has reportedly signed a long-term lease for a 60,000 sq ft building in London’s King Cross, as the lease on its current UK headquarters is set to expire in 2020.

The company’s new 11-storey building will be almost twice the size of its current 35,000 sq ft headquarters on Soho’s Wardour Street, the Evening Standard has reported.

It is understood that Nike will move into its new headquarters next year, once building work has been completed.