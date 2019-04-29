Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Nike HQ to relocate to King's Cross

29 April 2019By

Full screenNike hyperfeel campaign shot 3

Nike has reportedly signed a long-term lease for a 60,000 sq ft building in London’s King Cross, as the lease on its current UK headquarters is set to expire in 2020. 

The company’s new 11-storey building will be almost twice the size of its current 35,000 sq ft headquarters on Soho’s Wardour Street, the Evening Standard has reported. 

It is understood that Nike will move into its new headquarters next year, once building work has been completed.

 

 

You might also like...

