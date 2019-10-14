Nike to stop supplying independents

Nike has reportedly warned independent retailers that it will stop supplying them by 2021 in attempt to bolster its profits.

According to The Sunday Times, which claims to have seen a letter sent by the sportswear giant to “dozens” of independent retailers, Nike said “their way of stocking its goods was ‘no longer aligned’ with Nike’s distribution strategy.”

It adds that supply contracts could start to end in 2020 and would be fully terminated by 2021.

The move is believed to be led by chief executive Mark Parker, who wants to minimise the company’s number of stockists and send business to its website and own stores instead.