Sales at womenswear etailer Nobody’s Child were up 78% year on year for the month of July, as CEO John Allen’s new strategy began to take hold.

Nobody’s Child, founded in 2015, appointed the former Missguided chief technology officer to the top job in October. He launched his new vision for the fast fashion brand in April and introduced a multichannel wholesale model, broadened its price range, and altered its product offering.

The brand’s exit price point was previously £32, but prices now range from £12 for a T-shirt to £40 for a dress, and may be extended to £60 in the future. The products, which drop around six times a year, have moved away from being design led to consumer led: bestselling product shapes are repeated with adjusted prints.

Allen told Drapers: “When I came in the product was quite design-led and diverse and I just felt it would work better by taking the bestselling shapes and repeating them in different patterns and prints. What we’ve done is make sure that we’ve got continuity of the things that work.

“We started naming all the shapes too – the Alexa [midi-dress] for example – which professionalises our product and allows for customers to get accustomed to them.”

In April, Nobody’s Child introduced a multichannel wholesale model, and counts Silkfred and Asos as stockists. Drapers can reveal that it will launch a new wholesale account with Next/Lipsy this month and is in final discussions with Very.com.

As a result of the new strategy, the average order value for the month to 31 July increased by 36% compared with the same month in 2018.

Allen added: “When we relaunched in April it wasn’t a big ‘look how we’ve changed’, but a nice evolution for a couple of months. In April, May and June it was lovely, gentle acceleration. Then June and July just really stepped up. We’re having better sales than ever now that we’ve got our building blocks all in place.”

Beth Wond, Nobody’s Child head of digital strategy, and Charlotte Haynes, head buyer, said sustainability was an increasing focus for the business.

“The brand was built around being ethical because the family that set up Nobody’s Child owned a manufacturing business and so therefore could maintain complete visibility of its supply chain,” said Wond.

Haynes agreed: “When I joined in February, we needed to gain structure and a bit more method into our buying and assortment planning. We had to start from scratch with the brand and the three things I wanted to bring to the business were fashion, value and sustainability.

“My challenge was to balance that and to show it in an assortment, which is now being done.”