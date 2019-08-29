Northern Ireland top UK location for indies

Northern Ireland has the greatest density of independent stores in the UK. New data shows that more than half of its high street businesses are independently owned.

Independent businesses currently make up 43% of UK high streets, the analysis of more than 6,600 business across 120 high streets in the UK, conducted by finance specialist Together Money, shows.

In Yorkshire, however, just 29% of the high street consists of independents.

Across the UK, clothing retailers are best represented in Northern Ireland, but still only account for 20% of businesses. In the east of England, clothing retail accounts for just 6% of stores.

South east East of England West Midlands London North west South west Yorkshire North east East Midlands Scotland Wales Northern Ireland Total clothing retail 9.5% 6.04% 6.65% 9.61% 9.53% 13.93% 13.29% 10.34% 8.64% 10.47% 13.75% 19.73%

Overall, retail stores still dominate UK high streets, accounting for 30% of all shops. The figure is followed by cafes, which account for just under 10%.

Contrastingly to its poor independent representation, Yorkshire has the highest percentage of retail stores, topping the results with 41.8%. The south-west and south-east also performed highly with 37% and 34% respectively. In the West Midlands, just 19% of high streets consist of retail businesses.