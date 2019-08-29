Northern Ireland top UK location for indies

Northern Ireland has the greatest density of independent stores in the UK. New data shows that more than half of its high street businesses are independently owned.
Independent businesses currently make up 43% of UK high streets, the analysis of more than 6,600 business across 120 high streets in the UK, conducted by finance specialist Together Money, shows.
In Yorkshire, however, just 29% of the high street consists of independents.
Across the UK, clothing retailers are best represented in Northern Ireland, but still only account for 20% of businesses. In the east of England, clothing retail accounts for just 6% of stores.
|South east
|East of England
|West Midlands
|London
|North west
|South west
|Yorkshire
|North east
|East Midlands
|Scotland
|Wales
|Northern Ireland
|Total clothing retail
|9.5%
|6.04%
|6.65%
|9.61%
|9.53%
|13.93%
|13.29%
|10.34%
|8.64%
|10.47%
|13.75%
|19.73%
Overall, retail stores still dominate UK high streets, accounting for 30% of all shops. The figure is followed by cafes, which account for just under 10%.
Contrastingly to its poor independent representation, Yorkshire has the highest percentage of retail stores, topping the results with 41.8%. The south-west and south-east also performed highly with 37% and 34% respectively. In the West Midlands, just 19% of high streets consist of retail businesses.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.