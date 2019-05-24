‘Notable’ rise in fashion sales

Total fashion sales were up 12.5% year on year last week, marking the end of a three-week decline.

The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed that in-store like-for-like sales rose just 1.26% for the week to 19 May.

Like-for-like sales across all sectors registered the second largest increase of 2019 so far – up 7.9% compared with the same period last year. This was driven by a 23.9% rise in non-store sales.

Store sales were conversely down 0.2% year on year. This could be a result of a decline in footfall: shopper numbers fell by 3.9% on the high street and 2.3% at shopping centres. Retail parks benefited from a 0.2% rise in footfall.