Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Notonthehighstreet appoints CFO

12 March 2019By

Full screenThe retailer has appointed a new technical director

Gifting website Notonthehighstreet has appointed Just Eat’s Phil Branston as its new chief financial officer.

Branston was commercial finance director at food delivery service Just Eat for two years. In his new role, he will be responsible for “develop[ing] a high-performing finance team focused on scaling operations”, Retail Week reports.

This is the second senior hire by Notonthehighstreet in recent months, after Asos executive Richard Zubrik was appointed chief technology officer in October.

CEO Simon Belsham stepped down from the company in 2017, citing personal reasons.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.