Notonthehighstreet appoints CFO

Gifting website Notonthehighstreet has appointed Just Eat’s Phil Branston as its new chief financial officer.

Branston was commercial finance director at food delivery service Just Eat for two years. In his new role, he will be responsible for “develop[ing] a high-performing finance team focused on scaling operations”, Retail Week reports.

This is the second senior hire by Notonthehighstreet in recent months, after Asos executive Richard Zubrik was appointed chief technology officer in October.

CEO Simon Belsham stepped down from the company in 2017, citing personal reasons.