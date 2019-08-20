Notonthehighstreet appoints new chief

Online marketplace, Notonthehighstreet, has appointed former Hello Fresh UK boss Claire Davenport as its new CEO.

Claire Davenport

Davenport will replace incumbent CEO Barrie Seidenberg ,who was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year and will step down to focus on her health.

Seidenberg joined Notonthehighstreet in April 2018.

Davenport was previously CEO at recipe box company Hello Fresh UK from June 2017. She left the role in December last year.

Darren Shapland, chairman of Notonthehighstreet, said: “Barrie has led the transformation of the company over the last 15 months and has significantly increased momentum in the business. Through Barrie’s leadership, the business now has a strong foundation for growth, supported by a skilled leadership team, with experienced additions including a new CTO, CFO and CPO. The board would like to thank Barrie for her expert leadership and we wish her our heartfelt best as she focuses on her health.”

Davenport will begin the new role on 27 August.