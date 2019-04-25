Number of Asian shoppers in UK to rise

The number of Asian shoppers in the UK is expected to increase over the next quarter, new research has shown.

International payments company Planet has reported that visitor numbers from Japan, Taiwan and China are predicted to rise by 23%, 17% and 16% respectively.

Public holidays in these countries are likely to be large drivers of international travel over the next few months, Planet suggests.

Chinese citizens are due to celebrate Labour Day and the Dragon Boat Festival, while Japanese nationals will be celebrating a host of national holidays, cumulatively known as Golden Week, in April and May, all of which are often marked by holidays abroad.

However, it is Vietnamese shoppers who are ”the sleeping giant in terms of sales opportunities for Europe’s retailers”, Planet suggests.

The average spend for these tourists in March reached €1,036 (£895).

The average spend for Vietnamese shoppers has grown by 14% year on year for the past two years: they have climbed from the 27th highest-ranking country in terms of average spend in 2017, to 17th in 2018.